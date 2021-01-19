VTech To Launch Green Electronic Learning Products With Sustainability Pledge 2030

Press Release – V Tech Educational Toys

VTech announced today that it will launch a variety of green electronic learning products in 2021, which marks an important step for its sustainability commitment towards replacing fossil-based plastics with sustainable alternatives by 2030.

Four new vehicles in the popular VTech Toot-Toot Drivers series are made from plant-based plastic, and the Sort & Recycle Ride-on Truck is made from reclaimed plastic. Sister brand LeapFrog’s new Choppin’ Fun Learning Pot with vegetables accessories are made from plant-based plastic.

VTech will source materials from responsibly managed forests certified by Forest Stewardship Council for two new wooden toys being launched later in 2021: Nature ABC Board and Explore & Learn Wood Puzzle.

The introduction of sustainable product packaging for VTech’s toy products is also well underway. Currently 94% of the packaging materials is recyclable, while 90% of the cardboards used in the packaging is recycled materials. VTech is also committed to eliminating fossil-based blister packaging and replacing it with plant-based alternative in 99% of the electronic learning products by 2025.

In order to support circular economy initiatives in its major markets, VTech has engaged in various post-consumer packaging recycling programmes in New Zealand , Australia, the US, Canada, and the UK. The Australasian

Recycling Label for New Zealand and Australia has been placed on the product packaging of its electronic learning products for consumers’ easy reference, and the How2Recycle label appears on toy packaging in the US and Canada, and the On-Pack Recycling Label for the UK.

In New Zealand and Australia, VTech has become a member of the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation. As part of this membership, VTech is committed to reducing the environmental impact of their packaging.

To encourage post-consumer product recycling, VTech has partnered with leading international recycling companies such as TerraCycle in the US and Electronic Products Recycling Association in Canada. It has also followed the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive in Europe by adding product recycling labels on the product packaging. These recycling programmes provide an easy way for consumers to recycle VTech’s electronic learning products in the respective countries.

VTech’s ongoing efforts to develop eco-friendly products and packaging and continuous engagement in various post-consumer recycling programmes in the major markets, have demonstrated its commitment to the five year Sustainability Plan 2025 released in June 2020.

“VTech’s sustainability vision is to create sustainable value for the lives of people and protect the planet for the future generations,” said Dr. Allan Wong, Chairman and Group CEO of VTech Holdings Limited. “We are committed to using sustainable materials in our products and packaging and recycling them in a responsible way, using eco-friendly transportation modes in our supply chain management, increasing the use of renewable energy and reducing the consumption of natural resources in our production process.”

