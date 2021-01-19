Upcoming Night Work On SH6 Central Otago

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising that resurfacing works on State Highway 6 in Central Otago will resume from Monday 25 January. The work at Arrow Junction, Ladies Mile and between Lakeside Estate and Kingston was due to be completed in the …

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising that resurfacing works on State Highway 6 in Central Otago will resume from Monday 25 January.

The work at Arrow Junction, Ladies Mile and between Lakeside Estate and Kingston was due to be completed in the evenings late last year, but had to be postponed due to bad weather.

Aspiring Highways, on behalf of Waka Kotahi, is now planning to resurface these sites during the week beginning Monday 25 January. The work will still be done at night in order to ensure minimal disruption and impact on road users.

From Monday next week, the team will be working under stop/go traffic management between 7pm and 7am, at sites near Arrow Junction, Ladies Mile and between Lakeside Estate and Kingston. As traffic volumes are lower in the evenings, delays of less than 15 minutes are expected at these sites.

“Aspiring Highways intends to complete these sites at night to minimise customer impact on this busy section,” says Mark Stewart, Waka Kotahi Central Otago Maintenance Contract Manager.

“We hope to have these sites packed up before the school term commences, however as reseal work is weather and temperature dependant we recommend road users check our Journeys website for updates.”

Other maintenance work in the area on the same week includes a small length of SH6 Gibbston Highway. The total length of this site, including traffic management will be less than 600m. The work will take less than two weeks, starting as soon as possible after a popular concert in the area has finished.

“The works are required to maintain the road surfaces and to keep everyone safe, however we are mindful of the impact they have on road users and residents.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and ask that they take care and follow the signed speed restrictions while travelling through these sites,” says Mr Stewart.

Queenstown Lakes District Council may commence utility work at the Shotover Bridge over the same period, however this is yet to be confirmed.

Details of all planned works on the state highway are available at journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Road users may have to build in additional time for their journey if they expect to come upon neighbouring work sites.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url