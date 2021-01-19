Sword GRC To Enhance Product Roadmap, Grow Team, And Extend Global Reach With Multi-Million Pound Investment

Press Release – ACN Newswire

Maidenhead, England, Jan 19, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Sword GRC, a provider of specialist risk, compliance and governance software and services, today announces significant financial investment from its parent organisation Sword Group. The funding underpins its programme of ongoing product research and development, involving the creation of 60 new software developer roles and will help accelerate the Company’s growth trajectory.

Since its acquisition by Sword Group in 2013, Sword GRC has experienced year-on-year growth and enjoyed increasing demand for its products internationally. Over the first quarter of this year, it will actively strengthen its talent pool to support the next phase of its planned development.

Nick Scully, Sword GRC Chief Executive Officer, said: “These are exciting times for all at Sword GRC. Over the past seven years the business has grown well organically, further paving the way for our expansion.

“Sword GRC hit its 2020 earnings target, despite exceptionally challenging market conditions. This is a testament to the business’s fundamental strength and our team’s hard work and commitment. 2021 will see us increase momentum with a substantial investment in the depth and breadth of our GRC solution set, through the recruitment of sixty new developers with the skills and experience to support our forward-looking vision.”

With a global customer base spanning aerospace and defence, infrastructure, transportation, energy, utilities, mining and financial services, Sword GRC works closely with its customer advisory board to understand the nature of product enhancement requirements. This places Sword GRC in a unique position to understand and address customer needs in ways which will drive further investment and growth.

“We are proud to have established strong working relationships across the globe with customers as diverse as NASA to UK Ministry of Defence, and are confident in our ability to further advance our product offering, leveraging the latest technologies to reflect customer needs and deliver best-fit risk management solutions,” stated Scully.

Commenting on the imminent rollout of Sword GRC’s development programme, Jacques Mottard, Sword Group Chairman said: “GRC market growth is surpassing the wider economy. Sword GRC’s world-class portfolio of products and excellent staff, combined with its strong management team and customer advisory board, uniquely positions it to capitalize upon this opportunity. Strategic investment in the ongoing success of Sword GRC reflects the clear opportunity and growth potential we see within Sword Group’s software division. We are delighted to help facilitate the creation of quality jobs in the UK and to support the advancement of world-class risk management solutions for existing and new customers globally.”

