Orion Health Teams Up With AWS For Amazon HealthLake

Orion Health, global, award-winning provider of health information technology, advancing population health and precision medicine solutions, is excited to announce it is working with with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy Amazon HealthLake, a HIPAA-eligible service to query, perform analytics, and run machine learning to derive meaningful value from the newly normalised data. Amazon HealthLake can provide a complete view of patient and population health, derive insights using analytics and machine learning, and discover previously obscured relationships and trends.

Product Director Anne O’Hanlon, is delighted to join forces with AWS to help make sense of health data.

“At Orion Health, we believe that there is significant untapped potential to transform the healthcare sector by improving how technology is used to provide insights into the vast swathes of health data generated by individuals and organisations every day,” says Ms O’Hanlon.

Amazon HealthLake identifies clinical information, tags and indexes events in a timeline view, and structures all of the data into the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) industry standard format for a complete view of the health of individual patients and entire populations.

“Health data is frequently messy and incomplete, which is costly and time consuming to clean up. Amazon HealthLake uses machine learning to understand and standardise health data in a secure, compliant and auditable way,” says Ms O’Hanlon. “Collaborating with AWS demonstrates our commitment to the 21st Century Cures Act, ensuring our software is fully compliant with FHIR 4 standards via a third-party vendor.”

The healthcare landscape is changing at pace, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing ‘consumerisation’ of healthcare. Orion Health has always been in the vanguard of change, and this collaboration with AWS will ensure the company continues to be at the forefront of developing and delivering new ways for enabling providers to collaborate more effectively and allowing patients access to their medical information.

CEO of Orion Health, Ian McCrae, echoes this sentiment.

“COVID-19 is driving the long-overdue transformation of the healthcare system and, finally, a move to ‘person-centric’ health. Over the coming months there will be a dramatic shift in focus from hospitals towards digital front doors that help people navigate the health system and receive the perfect care from them, often from the comfort of their own home,” says Mr McCrae.

“Expanding our long-term relationship with AWS allows us to innovate and explore new ways to deliver person-centred healthcare and high-quality health outcomes that help people live a healthier life.

“We’re excited to develop our relationship with AWS as we look to grow into new spaces, provide complementary solutions for our customers, and finally deliver the healthcare we all want,” says Mr McCrae.

