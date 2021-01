Indonesia’s Rimba Raya: World First REDD+ Project Validated For Its Impact On All 17 SDGs

Press Release – ACN Newswire

In September 2020, the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve project obtained independent verification for contributing to the environment, biodiversity and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and upholding the rules and procedures of the SD VISta (Sustainable …In September 2020, the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve project obtained independent verification for contributing to the environment, biodiversity and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and upholding the rules and procedures of the SD VISta (Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard) Program.

Rimba Raya is the first REDD+ project validated under the SD VISta Program for its impact on each of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), resulting from the project’s various activities. The initiatives introduced prevent deforestation and land-use change and encourage community development and economic growth.

“We are very proud of the verification results. This makes the Rimba Raya project become even more determined as a verifiable REDD+ conservation project with additional benefits for the environment and society, supporting people’s lives and achieving an impact toward the 17 SDG goals,” said Sylviana Andhella, Executive Director of Rimba Raya Conservation.

In January 2020, an independent third-party assessment was carried out by AENOR at the Rimba Raya project in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. The main objective of the assessment was to ensure compliance with the rules and requirements of the SD VISta Program were being met..

The scope of the assessment included the impact of the project on sustainable development, and our contribution to the UN SDGs, and their benefit to community members, including their financial prosperity. Additionally, the project was evaluated for significant contribution to the protection of habitat and biodiversity.

The SD VISta Program provides a new standard for understanding the specific impact of a project, both environmental and social aspects. SD VISta enables the project to assess the benefits of sustainable development generated directly towards achieving the SDG’s goals. By successfully completing the Verra SD VISta audit, the Rimba Raya project provides a new level of quality assurance and transparency in reporting project results and additional impact claims for emissions reduction efforts.

Rimba Raya project was initiated by InfiniteEARTH, implemented and managed by Rimba Raya Conservation. The purpose of the project is to reduce emissions in Indonesia by conserving about 64,000 hectares which encompasses large areas of tropical peat swamp forest. This action was vital to preventing the conversion of the entire area to an oil palm plantation, which would certainly have led to additional forest degradation within the adjacent Tanjung Puting National Park and consequent loss of biodiversity and habitat, particularly for the endangered Bornean orangutan and other vulnerable animals listed on the IUCN Red List of Endangered Species. Rimba Raya project works in 14 villages in Seruyan district, Central Kalimantan, in which community living dependently on rivers and forests within and along the project’s borders.

Over the years, Rimba Raya project has introduced several economic incentives which are aimed at promoting community development, district government infrastructure and project area protection. Community programs serve as a means to encourage continued efforts in the preservation of the tropical peatland forests and to encourage a greater understanding of each individual’s impact, while highlighting the importance of coming together as a community to ensure that these initiatives are relevant and sustainable.

Community involvement is enhanced through the development of programs that improve quality of life. These initiatives cover a broad spectrum of services such as:

Initiatives that promote sustainable livelihoods

Increased access to healthcare

Early childhood development

Fire prevention activities

Water filtration systems

Access to training and higher education

Forest patrols

Verified Sustainable Development Goals

SDG No. – GOAL – Direct Contributing Project Activities

No Poverty – Employment, Micro enterprises, Solar Power & Solar Lantern Zero Hunger – Chicken Farms & Zuper Shrimp Paste Good health & well being – Floating Clinic, Reading Glasses Quality Education – Training, Scholarships, Community Centers & Village Libraries, Mangrove Reforestation Gender Equality – RRC employment, Chickens Farm & Zuper Shrimp Paste Clean Water and Sanitation – Water filters and Water Filtration systems Affordable and Clean Energy – Power Solar & Solar Lanterns Decent Work and Economic Growth – Chickens Farm & Zuper Shrimp Paste, Tree nurseries, Community Centers & Village Libraries Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure – Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure Solar power, Micro-Credit; Chickens Farm & Zuper Shrimp Paste, Community Centers Reducing Inequality – Solar Power & Solar Lanterns, Water filters Sustainable Cities and Communities – Support for Tanjung Puting National, Orangutan Care Facility Responsible Consumption and Production – School Curriculum: promoting Climate Change/Sustainability at school in project area Climate Action – Mangrove Reforestation & Peat Swamp Reforestation, Establishment and Protection of the Rimba Raya Reserve, Community Firefighting, Training, School Curriculum: Climate Change/Sustainability, Tree nurseries Life Below Water – Seruyan River Cleanup; Mangrove Reforestation Life on Land – Mangrove Reforestation & Peatswamp Reforestation, Tree nurseries, Establishment and Protection of the Rimba Raya Peace, Justice, & Strong Institutions – Community Centers, Solar power Partnerships for the Goals – Development Donations

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url