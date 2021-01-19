ESET Launches Enhanced Cloud-based Endpoint Security Management Solution For Businesses Of All Sizes

Press Release – ESET Software

Sydney January 19, 2021 ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has today announced the launch of its new endpoint security management platform, ESET PROTECT in Australia. The new solution brings easy and automated management of ESETs wide …

Sydney – January 19, 2021 – ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has today announced the launch of its new endpoint security management platform, ESET PROTECT in Australia. The new solution brings easy and automated management of ESET’s wide portfolio of security solutions with two deployment options: on-premises and cloud. ESET PROTECT Cloud is the new cornerstone for security management in ESET’s cloud-based business offering, capable of catering to organisations of all sizes.

The introduction of ESET PROTECT Cloud reflects the well-recognised shift in the security landscape from on-premises security software solutions to cloud-based services. ESET recognises that many businesses are moving toward a “cloud first” approach, so a security software offering that aligns with this strategy is essential.

ESET PROTECT Cloud provides a cloud-based console for managing ESET security solutions deployed in a network with real-time visibility into both on-premises and off-premises endpoints. The console allows IT administrators to deploy ESET security solutions, execute tasks, enforce security policies, monitor system status, and quickly respond to problems or detections on managed endpoints across all platforms, including desktops, servers, virtual machines, and even mobile devices. In addition to integration for security information and event management (SIEM) tools, comprehensive reporting, and a fully customisable notification system, ESET PROTECT Cloud allows IT administrators to take immediate action against incidents.

The console allows users to manage existing ESET products, including ESET Endpoint Security, ESET Dynamic Threat Defense, and ESET Full Disk Encryption. Customers of ESET Cloud Administrator will be automatically and seamlessly upgraded to ESET PROTECT Cloud from launch day.

To ensure businesses of all sizes are equipped with the right solutions, ESET is offering a selection of subscriptions tailored to the specific business needs of home offices, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), managed services providers (MSPs), and enterprises. For the full set of ESET’s subscriptions, please check the table below.

All business subscriptions include either an on-premises endpoint management solution (ESET PROTECT; formerly ESET Security Management Center) or a cloud-based one (ESET PROTECT Cloud), along with ESET Endpoint Security by default. For customers looking only for email security, ESET will also offer an ESET PROTECT Mail Plus subscription.

The ESET PROTECT Advanced subscription was designed with the needs of SMBs and MSPs in mind. Providing endpoint protection against ransomware and zero-day threats, and data protection via full disk encryption, the subscription meets the challenge of managing and protecting corporate networks in the face of evolving threats.

The ESET PROTECT Enterprise subscription is geared toward large organisations, where deep visibility and rigorous security requirements are essential. The subscription offers the highest value for mature enterprise customers with one of the most powerful endpoint detection and response solutions on the market – ESET Enterprise Inspector, currently manageable only from ESET PROTECT. By providing rule-based detection of suspicious events happening on endpoints, as well as threat hunting and remediation capabilities, this subscription ensures that emerging threats, risky employee behavior, and unwanted applications are not putting organisations at risk.

Kelly Johnson, ESET Australia Country Manager commented, “With ESET Protect Cloud we are offering businesses looking to implement a ‘cloud-first’ strategy a robust security solution no matter what size they are. ESET PROTECT Cloud combines our deep knowledge of the shifting cybersecurity landscape with feedback from customers about how their businesses are changing in the era of digital transformation. A cloud-first strategy offers many advantages for businesses but comes with fresh security concerns. With ESET PROTECT Cloud, we’re letting businesses know that we’ve got their back, with cutting-edge, tailored solutions to keep their employees and data safe and secure.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url