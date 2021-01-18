Business Scoop
Traffic Advisory: Section Of Rawene Road Closed

January 18, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are advising motorists that a section of road near Rawene has been closed due to a bush fire in the area. Rawene Road has been closed at the intersection with State Highway 12 near Rawene in the Far North. Police are assisting with traffic …Police are advising motorists that a section of road near Rawene has been closed due to a bush fire in the area.

Rawene Road has been closed at the intersection with State Highway 12 near Rawene in the Far North.

Police are assisting with traffic management in the area.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

