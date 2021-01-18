Start-up Support For COVID-19 Impacted Jobseekers

Press Release – Christchurch NZ

From catering to digital marketing to selling handcrafted goods – business ideas of all kinds are welcomed as part of an initiative to help people whose employment situations have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 to start their own business.

The programme, Start Me Up, will guide potential business owners or those interested in learning about the start-up process, and who are currently receiving a benefit, through the process of testing out their concept to see if it has what it takes to be successful.

The programme is open to residents in Christchurch, Selwyn and Ashburton districts.

Start Me Up will culminate in a graduation event celebrating participants’ successful completion and showcasing their concepts to an audience of local businesses, investors, entrepreneurs and the wider Christchurch innovation ecosystem.

The initiative will be delivered through a partnership between ChristchurchNZ and the Ministry of Social Development, with applications open until 26 February 2021.

Boyd Warren, ChristchurchNZ’s General Manager Innovation and Business Growth, said the programme would give the right advice and support to grow new businesses and ultimately deliver sustainable decent jobs.

“Start Me Up participants will be provided the best chance of business success by a support team of already successful entrepreneurs, mentors and start-up experts from the Ministry of Awesome’s Te Ōhaka incubator and the University of Canterbury’s ThincLab,” Warren said.

“It’s a huge network of support and a great example of Ōtautahi’s flourishing and connected innovation ecosystem in action. Plus, the support and networks the Accelerator finalists will finish with is tremendous.”

Diane McDermott, Ministry of Social Development’s Regional Commissioner for Canterbury, said the programme’s wrap-around support will demystify the start-up process and provide a new path for people whose employment has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“Start Me Up will be an opportunity for people to see if being a business owner is for them, get a handle on the start-up process, and build an invaluable network of local support and connections,” McDermott said.

More on Start Me Up

Start Me Up continues ChristchurchNZ’s fostering and coordination of innovation and entrepreneurship after recent investments in ThincLab at University of Canterbury Business School, and Ministry of Awesome’s Te Ōhaka Centre for Growth and Innovation at Ara Institute of Canterbury.

The education and support-centred programme will be delivered in two stages.

The first stage will take participants through online workshops on the fundamentals of creating a business. These will include guidance on considering what problem the business is aiming to solve, how unique the product or service is, who the target customers are, setup costs, and possible revenue channels.

Participants will then be invited to apply for the second stage which will feature eight weeks of in-person masterclass workshops with mentors and programme coaches. Participants will consider their business viability in more detail including market validation, legal requirements, financial sustainability and managing people.

Eligibility criteria

The programme is open across the wider Christchurch area, and the Selwyn and Ashburton districts. Applicants must be currently receiving a benefit, and have had their employment situation impacted during the pandemic. See full terms and conditions.

Apply now for the Start Me Up programme – applications due 26 February 2021.

Start Me Up is supported by Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, Te Puni Kōkiri, Ashburton District Council, Selwyn District Council and Westpac.

