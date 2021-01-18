Scott’s Handyman Services Launches New Website Showcasing Reliable & Professional Repair & Maintenance Services In Levin

Press Release – Scotts Handyman Services

Are you in search of the best handyman in Levin? Need help in aluminium window repairs and property maintenance? Visit the newly launched website of Scott’s Handyman Services: www.scottshandymanservices.co.nz.

Scott Gill is the go-to handyman in Levin. The owner of Scott’s Handyman Services is highly skilled to take care of all unfinished jobs at everyone’s home. Need help in glazing, house washing, door installation, gutter cleaning or deck repairs? Scott is also trusted by property managers and landlords for his talented pair of hands and providing honest service with great results.

The website focuses on three main areas: aluminum maintenance & glazing; property maintenance; and exterior maintenance.

Aluminum Maintenance & Glazing

Having problems with aluminium joinery at home? Call Scott from Scott’s Handyman Services for maintenance or repair of existing aluminium window and door frames. Have that broken window fixed or retrofit with double glazing. Scott has also helped modernise homes and rental properties through installing glass splashback, glass balustrades and glass shower enclosures.

Property Maintenance

Scott’s Handyman Services is the go-to property maintenance company in Levin. Offering comprehensive maintenance services, Scott is trusted by homeowners, private landlords and property managers for all home and rental property maintenance. From interior painting, kitchen refits, fence repairs, TV wall mount installation, cladding repairs and replacement to cat door installation, Scott can do it all.

Exterior Maintenance

Exterior property maintenance can be a daunting task. But with the help of Scott’s Handyman Services, everything can be carried out to keep the exterior property spotless. Scott can be contacted for gutter cleaning, roof repairs, exterior painting, water blasting, gate installation and repair and even building a new garden shed and trimming the trees. Call Scott for a free no-obligation quote after the work required is assessed.

Scott’s Handyman Services operates throughout Horowhenua

For more information on Scott’s Handyman Services visit ww.scottshandymanservices.co.nz.

