New Website Launched By Bennett Reddington To Showcase A Wide Range Of Accounting And Business Advisory Services

Accounting firm Bennett Reddington Ltd has recently launched a new website www.brlaccountants.co.nz. It provides information to Christchurch residents about how to achieve business and lifestyle goals through their business advisory and accounting services.

An accounting firm in Christchurch with over 50 years of helping businesses and individual clients, Bennett Reddington Ltd is indeed a go-to for solid business advice and accountancy services. Passionate about helping local enterprises in growing and individual clients in achieving their lifestyle goals, the accounting firm provides customised accounting services on a personal one-to-one basis.

“We enjoy the working relationships we form with our clients. One client told me I wasn’t like an accountant at all! That’s actually a compliment in my books because I know it means our personal service makes our clients feel like they’re talking to a friend they can trust.” – Fiona Campbell, Director

The website focuses on three main areas: business advisory; accounting & compliance; and property accounting.

Business Advisory

Offering complete business advisory service for every stage, Bennett Reddington Ltd provides advice you can trust to help you ensure a strong financial future. Meet a business advisor who will take time to understand how small to medium-size businesses are performing and provide honest advice on how to keep the business on track and achieve financial and growth goals.

Accounting & Compliance

Focus on what you do best by entrusting your accounting and bookkeeping needs to a team of experienced chartered accounts. Bennett Reddington Ltd provides expert bookkeeping services to small businesses and specialist tax advice to comply with all the IRD requirements. So for expert accounting and managing your financial information, find a team that can provide the right accounting solutions for your business.

Property Accounting

Get expert advice from a property accountant before venturing into property investment in Christchurch. Bennett Reddington Ltd can help you avoid any financial risks for any loan on your rental property investments. From ensuring the bookkeeping is efficiently up to date, checking if all your entitled expenses are claimed to helping you meet all the IRD tax requirements, an experienced property accountant can greatly reduce your property management workload. The accounting firm also offers assistance on commercial lease agreement reviews and ownership structure advice.

Bennett Reddington Ltd helps business start-ups to residential property investors across Christchurch.

For more information on the business advisory, tax compliance services and property accounting services provided by Bennett Reddington Ltd, go to: www.brlaccountants.co.nz.

