Capital Shift For DLA Piper

DLA Piper has moved its Wellington office into new waterfront premises in the Deloitte building.

DLA Piper’s New Zealand Country Managing Partner, Martin Wiseman, says “Our move in Wellington is another exciting step in our firm’s ongoing pursuit of excellence and innovation. Once again, we have created a world-class, technically sophisticated office environment which not only supports the firm’s strategic vision and values but is also a great – and better – place to work.”

Those working in Wellington will benefit from DLA Piper’s latest open-plan global office design, promoting greater collaboration and apprenticeship.

This is the global law firm’s second New Zealand office move in recent months; its Auckland team relocated to PwC Tower in the new Commercial Bay precinct.

DLA’s new Wellington address is;

Level 4

20 Customhouse Quay

Wellington 6011

