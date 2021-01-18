All New Kia Carnival: The Ace Of Space & Luxury

Press Release – Kia Motors

The luxurious and stylish Kia Carnival is now on sale in New Zealand

Big and bold, the all new 2021 Kia Carnival has arrived in New Zealand promising the ultimate in spacious and luxurious travel.

Available in three models (EX, Deluxe and Premium), all are powered by Kia’s new SmartstreamTM 2.2-litre diesel engine and 8-speed automatic transmission and feature a wealth of new technology and comfort features.

Designed on a newly developed larger platform, which it shares with the recently released Kia Sorento SUV, the contemporary and bold design of the fourth generation Carnival brings a much stronger, more stylish presence to the MPV segment.

“The new Carnival is visually striking, and offers an extraordinary amount of space – the previous model was known for its roominess and versatility, and that has now been elevated to a new level,” says Todd McDonald, Managing Director of Kia Motors New Zealand.

“It’s the ultimate family vehicle. Packed with features and luxuries that make any journey a real pleasure.”

From the dramatic ‘tiger nose’ grille stretching across the front to incorporate the stunning LED headlights, the new Carnival reflects SUV-inspired forms and surfaces, including the eye-catching C-pillar signature chrome fin design element bearing a subtle diamond pattern, as well as the ‘island roof’ sitting above blacked-out A- and B-pillars. Their combined effect adds to the Carnival’s imposing road presence.

Complementing the impressive lines of the exterior, the stylish and roomy cabin of the new Carnival is finished with premium materials and high-tech connectivity.

With an increased wheelbase and larger body it delivers unrivalled passenger space for eight occupants across three rows of seating. It’s more versatile and spacious than ever before, offering intelligent and flexible interior packaging and an abundance of storage areas. Like the second row centre seat that can either face forwards or rearwards to place a baby seat/cot for additional safety.

The second row centre seat can also be removed altogether to allow more space for the outer seats to take full advantage of their ‘Long Sliding’ ability, with 140mm forwards and 700mm backwards motion.

There is also ‘Table Mode’ that allows the second row centre seat to be folded into a flat surface and slid backwards to create a table in between the outer seats.

With the second and third seat rows folded, the Carnival offers best-in-class cargo space of up to 2,785 litres (VDA), whilst a generous 627 litres is available when all seats are in use. Furthermore, the lift-over height for the cargo area is 26mm lower than its predecessor, making it even easier to load.

The key-sensing power tailgate (Deluxe and Premium only) and smart power-sliding rear passenger doors (all models) also facilitate better access to the cabin and cargo area.

There’s hi-tech infotainment features to match the upmarket surroundings, featuring a large 12.3-inch touchscreen in the Deluxe and Premium models (8-inch in EX). The larger screen makes it easier to dial up a destination via the satellite navigation system.

Meanwhile, music lovers will appreciate the quality of sound in the plush cabin of the new Carnival, with six and eight speakers fitted to the EX and Deluxe respectively, while owners of the Premium model will enjoy the BOSE® premium sound system with 12 speakers.

Deluxe and Premium models are equipped with 7 USB outlets (5 in EX), plus a wireless smartphone charger.

Sitting on a completely new suspension system, the new Kia Carnival possesses superior ride, comfort and handling.

And thanks to the latest technology employed in the new engine, it’s also cleaner and more economical than before, returning an average fuel consumption of just 6.5L/100km.

The new Carnival has been designed to be among the safest cars on the road, with all models benefitting from a comprehensive range of safety features developed by Kia under its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) programme.

Standard safety features across the range include 7 airbags, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with junction view, and car, pedestrian and cyclist detection; Lane Keep Assist (LKA); Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA); Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA); Safe Exit Assist (SEA); Driver Attention Warning (DAW); High Beam Assist (HBA); Smart Cruise Control (SCC); and Lane Follow Assist (LFA); A new Around View Monitor (AVM) and Rear Occupant Alert with Sensor are exclusive to the Deluxe and Premium models.

Carnival is the latest to join the surge of new and updated vehicles to be launched by Kia in the past 12 months that includes the Seltos small SUV, Sorento large SUV, Stonic compact SUV, updated Niro Hybrid/EV, facelifted Rio hatchback and enhanced 2021 Stinger performance liftback.

The latest fourth-generation Kia Carnival starts from $59,990 + ORC, including 3 years free scheduled servicing (up to 45,000kms) and 24-hour roadside assistance.

More details on the 2021 Kia Carnival range are online at www.kia.co.nz.

