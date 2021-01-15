Air New Zealand Says ‘aere Mai’ To Rarotonga

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is delighted to offer services from Rarotonga to New Zealand after the recent announcement of a one-way quarantine-free travel route. This is the first step of the phased approach to two-way quarantine-free travel between the two nations.

Flights from the Cook Islands to New Zealand are on sale now and Air New Zealand looks forward to welcoming the first flight into Auckland on 21 January at 10:50am.

Air New Zealand will operate two flights per week, departing Rarotonga on Wednesdays and Saturdays using the airline’s A320 fleet.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the airline is proud to be bringing our Rarotongan neighbours to New Zealand and making headway with two-way safe quarantine-free travel.

“This is fantastic news for both Cook Islanders and New Zealanders. We know many Cook Islanders will be eager to connect with friends and family in New Zealand, and we look forward to seeing what a two-way quarantine-free travel arrangement will look like.”

“Of course safety is our first priority for our customers and staff. We’ve been working closely with both governments, relevant agencies and airports on what is required to keep our customers and staff safe once travel opens up.”

Health checks for quarantine-free travel from Cook Islands to New Zealand will occur both at Rarotonga International Airport and in Auckland Airport on arrival.

Customers travelling from Rarotonga to New Zealand will be required to wear masks inflight and will arrive at Auckland Airport into a designated area separated from passengers arriving on quarantine flights.

