ExportNZ Welcomes Back International Students

Allowing 1,000 returning international students back to New Zealand is the right move by the Government, and hopefully we will be able to welcome more, says ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard.

“International education has contributed $5 billion per year to the New Zealand economy at its peak, and we should do all we can to reopen to this global industry.

“International education provides critical knowledge transfer and revenue for institutions which have a massive job ahead in training up New Zealand’s workforce, particularly in this environment of reduced immigration.

“Part of ensuring the economy can continue to perform better than expected is making sure that businesses can get the skills and people they need to thrive. This requires both a strong and dynamic education and skills sector, and the ability to bring people in from overseas when those skills aren’t available in New Zealand.”

Continuing to sharpen a risk mitigation and management approach to the border is necessary to make the most of international opportunities and welcome people to New Zealand while protecting public health, Catherine Beard said.

