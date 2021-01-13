Virtual Facilitation – Get The Skills And Tools You Need To Effectively Facilitate Online Meetings

Forget Zoom Fatigue. Get the tools and skills you need to effectively facilitate and communicate during online meetings How we manage meetings has changed! And if you find yourself struggling with things like managing the technology, deciding what tools to use and when, or creating an interactive forum for people to share ideas – then this workshop will help! What You’ll Learn: New principles: Facilitating virtually requires some new principles and mindsets. You’ll learn about the Three Principles for Virtual Facilitation.

New processes: Recreating the magic of a good meeting in a virtual setting requires some new processes. You can’t just take what worked in real life and hope for the best. Paul will show you new processes to bring life to your virtual meetings.

New tools: Your video meeting platform is only one tool in your new virtual toolkit. Paul has tested dozens of tools so you don’t have to. He’ll share the simplest tools to augment your virtual meeting experience. Paul McGregor, your Virtual Facilitation Guru, will guide you to a better way to do virtual meetings so you don’t have to figure it all out for yourself. Workshop Plan

Session 1: The Foundations – Build connections and learn about the Three Principles for Virtual Facilitation. Session 2: Tools – See some of the additional tools in action. Session 3: Applied Learning – Work on a live case study to apply what you’re learned. Visit the website for more information and to register.