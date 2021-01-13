Business Scoop
Dwelling And Household Estimates: December 2020 Quarter

January 13, 2021PressRelease

Key facts

At 31 December 2020:

  • private dwellings estimate – 1,945,600
  • households estimate – 1,808,700.

The private dwelling estimates are based on the 2018 Census while household estimates remain based on the 2013 Census. The household estimates will be revised to incorporate the 2018 Census results in the next release on 9 April 2021.

