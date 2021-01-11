Home-Grown Professional Web Designers In Hamilton, Waikato Targets Local Businesses Seeking A Wider Vision

Press Release – Liquid Web

Hamilton NZ: Liquid Web and Emily Hall are pleased to announce that the firm is taking its place among the professional web designers in Hamilton, Waikato. The firm was launched in 2020 by founder Emily Hall, who has had extensive previous experience working in the industry. She has launched her firm to be better able to target local businesses searching for ways to expand their reach and revenues. The core focus of Liquid Web Hamilton NZ is ‘search-first.’

The Search First principle uses beautiful and functional websites and ensures that they are easy for clients to plug into their other marketing efforts. Search Engine Optimisation is how businesses and organizations connect with their customers. As more emphasis in marketing is placed on the searcher’s experience, it is particularly important for clients to present their information and products so that searchers can easily find what they are looking for.

Web design and web development in New Zealand incorporate both the creation of a beautiful and functional website and how it is used to develop the business’s growth through search engine optimisation and other marketing techniques. Liquid Web helps clients begin with a website that will perform well throughout every marketing effort stage. The website is the foundation for a great SEO and marketing campaign.

WordPress is the platform of choice for building websites since it is widely used and supported by tools and software. However, other specific platforms, such as Shopify, SquareSpace, and Wix, can be used in order to build websites based on the client’s requirements.

Designing a website that also performs well on mobile devices is another strength in the LW portfolio. The company uses standard building blocks, which include mobile-responsive web design to create websites. Mobile device users are becoming a larger market share across many industries, so it is important to be mobile-friendly to ensure the best possible user experience.

About the Company:

Liquid Web is a relatively new company, but the founder Emily Hall has extensive experience in the industry. More information about the founder and the company is available at https://liquidweb.co.nz/

