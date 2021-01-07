Safety Improvements At Major Shared Path Intersection

Press Release – NZTA

Construction of the Glen Innes to Tāmaki Drive shared path is on an early roll in 2021 with safety improvement work under way at the St Johns Road, St Heliers Bay Road and Kohimarama Road intersection.

The intersection upgrade will make it easier and safer for pedestrians and cyclists to move between Section 1 of the shared path and the new Section 2 under construction. The work is being carried out in four stages, starting this week through to February 2021.

Section 2 of the shared walking and cycling path provides a connection between St Johns Road and Ōrākei Basin boardwalk, and links Sections 1 and 3 which are already completed. The seven-kilometre path is being delivered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport, with Waka Kotahi the lead agency on Section 2.

The contractor’s crews worked on Section 2 through the Christmas break to take advantage of KiwiRail’s closure of the rail lines in the area. The closure allowed crews to work safely on the shared path bridge that will cross the tracks and other parts of the shared path close to the rail corridor.

The eastern end of Section 2 starts at the intersection of St Heliers Bay Road and St Johns Road.

“We’re hitting the ground running in 2021 by getting the intersection upgrade under way. This is usually a busy intersection and we want to take advantage of the reduced holiday traffic volumes. We’ll also get most of the work completed before local schools open for the year,” says Waka Kotahi Acting Senior Manager Project Delivery Rod James.

“Motorists are advised to watch out for road layout changes as the left-hand slip lanes on St Johns Road and St Heliers Bay Road will be closed for a time during construction.

“Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while we work to make the intersection safer for all road users.”

