Rhotex Inc. Imposes A New Eco-Friendly Concept To Cryptocurrency Mining
Rhotex Inc., a leading provider of cryptocurrency mining solutions, announces its latest product line, developed through the integration of its world-class hardware and software technologies. Rhotex offers the first factory design cooling case that …Rhotex Inc., a leading provider of cryptocurrency mining solutions, announces its latest product line, developed through the integration of its world-class hardware and software technologies. Rhotex offers the first factory design cooling case that keeps mining operations working perfectly, while consuming less power versus output performance.
The design of Rhotex Inc. miners allows for cooling systems to be built within the case. Keeping temperatures down ensures that the machine runs smoothly, consistently, and at peak efficiency.
The Rhotex Inc. product line includes:
RHO Lite – $3,150
SHA256/BTC/BCH
ETASH/ETH
Hash rate: 1000 TH/s – Bitcoin
Hash rate: 5GH/s – Ethereum
RHO Pro – $5,800
SHA256/BTC/BCH
ETASH/ETH
Hash rate: 1800 TH/s – Bitcoin
Hash rate: 10 GH/s – Ethereum
RHO Rack – $12,999
SHA256/BTC/BCH
ETASH/ETH
Hash rate: 4100 TH/s – Bitcoin
Hash rate: 20 GH/s – Ethereum
For more information, visit www.rhotex.com.
