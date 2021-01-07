Rhotex Inc. Imposes A New Eco-Friendly Concept To Cryptocurrency Mining

Press Release – ACN Newswire

Rhotex Inc., a leading provider of cryptocurrency mining solutions, announces its latest product line, developed through the integration of its world-class hardware and software technologies. Rhotex offers the first factory design cooling case that …Rhotex Inc., a leading provider of cryptocurrency mining solutions, announces its latest product line, developed through the integration of its world-class hardware and software technologies. Rhotex offers the first factory design cooling case that keeps mining operations working perfectly, while consuming less power versus output performance.

The design of Rhotex Inc. miners allows for cooling systems to be built within the case. Keeping temperatures down ensures that the machine runs smoothly, consistently, and at peak efficiency.

The Rhotex Inc. product line includes:

RHO Lite – $3,150

SHA256/BTC/BCH

ETASH/ETH

Hash rate: 1000 TH/s – Bitcoin

Hash rate: 5GH/s – Ethereum

RHO Pro – $5,800

SHA256/BTC/BCH

ETASH/ETH

Hash rate: 1800 TH/s – Bitcoin

Hash rate: 10 GH/s – Ethereum

RHO Rack – $12,999

SHA256/BTC/BCH

ETASH/ETH

Hash rate: 4100 TH/s – Bitcoin

Hash rate: 20 GH/s – Ethereum

For more information, visit www.rhotex.com.

