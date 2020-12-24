Slip South Of Westport Likely To Keep Coastal Highway, SH6, Closed This Afternoon

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

A slip of rocks and trees after heavy rain along SH6, which closed the coastal highway between Greymouth and Westport this morning, is continuing into this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors are clearing material at Whitehorse Hill, north of Fox River, aiming to get a single lane open by 5 pm tonight, says Waka Kotahi Senior Network Manager Colin Hey.

People should check this link for certainty before setting off: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

“In the meantime, drivers should use SH6, 69 and 7 from Westport south through Inangahua and Reefton to Greymouth and the reverse going the other way. Thanks to everyone for taking their time on the Reefton highway, which will have more traffic until we get SH6 reopened,” he says.

The slip occurred late last night (23 December) and the highway was closed after 11 pm.

Updates on this SH6, West Coast/ Buller slip status here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url