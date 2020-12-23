Temporary Alcohol Bans In Place For Upcoming Events

Press Release – Gisborne District Council

Council has approved a request from Police for two temporary alcohol ban areas during Rhythm & Vines, the Wave New Year’s Eve Youth Festival and Fire in the Sky.

The Police application stated that in previous years, members of the public were subjected to incidents of disorder from intoxicated people in areas near New Year’s events.

The first temporary alcohol ban includes areas around R&V including the Gray’s Bush Scenic Reserve and carpark, Gray’s Bush Lookout, Waimata Valley Road, Back Ormond Road from Hansen to Matawai Road, Waihirere Domain Road, Snowsill Road Glenelg Road, Kawatiri Road and all roads joining Matawai Road to Back Ormond Road.

Lytton West Reserve is also included in the ban.

The ban for R&V will apply from 6am on 27 December, 2020 to 6pm on 1 January, 2021.

The second temporary alcohol ban includes the area of Kelvin Park and Marina Park. This is to strengthen the permanent CBD alcohol ban and cover the area where people wait for buses to R&V, as well as supporting the Wave youth event and Fire in the Sky.

The subject area for this alcohol ban is the whole of Marina Park bounded by the two rivers, Ormond Road, Fitzherbert Street and Peel Street, and the whole of Kelvin Park bounded by the river, Peel Street, Stout Street and the Tairāwhiti Museum.

The ban will apply from 6am on 27 December, 2020 to 6am on 2 January, 2021.

Police are the enforcement agency ensuring compliance with the bylaw. The maximum infringement fine for a breach of the alcohol ban is $250.

The aim of the temporary alcohol ban areas is to provide an additional tool to assist Police in dealing with alcohol related disorder.

More information on alcohol bans is available on our website

