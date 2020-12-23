Telstra And Motorola Solutions To Deliver Advanced Public Safety Communication Network For Tasmania

Press Release – Motorola

TASMANIA – December 23, 2020 – Telstra and Motorola Solutions will provide Tasmania’s emergency responders and government organisations with a highly advanced, state-wide mission critical communications network to effectively respond to emergencies.

The contract to design, build, operate and maintain Tasmania’s Government Radio Network (TasGRN) will provide enhanced digital communication and vastly improved radio network coverage for Tasmania’s public safety and essential services personnel throughout the state.

The innovative network will be built on a feature-rich technology platform to provide a variety of additional capabilities for today and the future. These include broadband push-to-talk services enabling seamless communication between radios, smartphones and other devices as well as enhanced integration between existing communication centres’ operating systems and Motorola Solutions’ consoles.

In delivering the contract, Telstra will draw on its extensive experience in delivering wireless communications services and managing radio systems for public safety agencies.

Telstra Enterprise Executive Gretchen Cooke said “TasGRN will be the largest single project Telstra has ever carried out in Tasmania and will transform the way government agencies communicate.”

“This new radio network will be more reliable, more resilient, more secure and will replace five separate systems so Tasmania’s emergency services can communicate with confidence to help keep Tasmanians safe,” Ms Cooke said.

“The new communications service will enable Tasmania’s emergency services to manage increasingly complex operational requirements – from combating natural disasters, to dealing with the evolving security landscape and beyond,” said Con Balaskas, vice president Motorola Solutions Australia and New Zealand.

“In addition to instant and interoperable communications across multiple government organisations, the contract will provide managed services to keep all of TasGRN’s critical technology, infrastructure and features up to date.

“Our involvement in this significant project for Tasmania demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the highest levels of safety for communities as well as the emergency responders that put their lives on the line every day to protect them,” Balaskas said.

The Government Radio Network will be constructed over the next three years with associated services running over 12 years.

Telstra and Motorola Solutions have a long history of working together and delivering services for mission critical environments. In addition to TasGRN, Telstra and Motorola Solutions have delivered many successful public safety projects throughout Australia. This includes designing, building, operating and maintaining Queensland’s Government Wireless Network and partnering to deliver a number of communications networks and services for Victorian public safety agencies.

