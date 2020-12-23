Kelray Heating Bring In New Leadership To Grow Brand In 2021

Press Release – Kelray Heating

Local outdoor heater manufacturer, Kelray Heating, has recently undergone a change in ownership. Company founders, Kelvin Davis and Ray Maddix are passing the baton to the North Shore based businessman, Clive Menkin.

“We started this business through a need to improve the quality of outdoor heaters available to people in New Zealand”, explains Davis.

“We are really proud of the product we introduced to the market. The Kelray brand has become synonymous with durability and quality – a goal that we had when starting the business.”

Unlike other outdoor heaters, Kelray builds their heaters using 100% 316 marine grade stainless steel, a material which staves off rust and corrosion, a common complaint among other brands.

With Kelvin and Ray looking to transition into a partial retirement, the pair wanted to hand over the business to someone who would grow the business, while still preserving the quality of their product and legacy of the Kelray brand.

“When you create something you are proud of, you want to see it carried on”, explains Davis. “We are really happy to hand the reins over to Clive”.

Menkin has many years of experience in the service industry and says he is excited to bring some fresh, innovative ideas to Kelray.

“Kelvin and Ray have created an excellent product and brand”, says Menkin. “Talking to past customers of Kelray Heating, I was really astounded by the positive feedback from both homeowner and business owners, many of whom switched to Kelray after experiencing a deteriorating product from other manufacturers”.

Menkin plans to grow the brand both locally and internationally, focusing on regions with similar coastal conditions to New Zealand.

“We hear of similar complaints of rust and corrosion of outdoor heaters in other coastal cities. I believe that Kelray Heaters would prove equally popular in these overseas markets”.

Davis and Maddix will remain active in the business in a consulting role. Lending their wealth of knowledge gained from over three decades in the industry.

