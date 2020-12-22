Tourism Satellite Account: Year Ended March 2020

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key provisional estimates for the year ended March 2020: Total tourism expenditure was $41.9 billion, an increase of 2.4 percent ($1.0 billion) from the previous year. International tourism expenditure increased 2.2 percent ($371 million) …

Total tourism expenditure was $41.9 billion, an increase of 2.4 percent ($1.0 billion) from the previous year.

International tourism expenditure increased 2.2 percent ($371 million) to $17.5 billion, and contributed 20.1 percent to New Zealand’s total exports of goods and services.

International student expenditure (studying less than 12 months) was $4.2 billion, an increase of 7.7 percent.

Domestic tourism expenditure increased 2.7 percent ($629 million) to $24.4 billion.

Tourism generated a direct contribution to GDP of $16.4 billion, or 5.5 percent of GDP.

The indirect value added of industries supporting tourism generated an additional $11.3 billion, or 3.8 percent of GDP.

225,384 people were directly employed in tourism (8.0 percent of the total number of people employed in New Zealand), an increase of 2.5 percent from the previous year.

Tourists generated $3.9 billion in goods and services tax (GST) revenue, with $1.8 billion coming from international tourists.

Overseas visitor arrivals to New Zealand decreased 5.6 percent.

