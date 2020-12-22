Business Scoop
Tourism Satellite Account: Year Ended March 2020

December 22, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key provisional estimates for the year ended March 2020:

  • Total tourism expenditure was $41.9 billion, an increase of 2.4 percent ($1.0 billion) from the previous year.
  • International tourism expenditure increased 2.2 percent ($371 million) to $17.5 billion, and contributed 20.1 percent to New Zealand’s total exports of goods and services.
  • International student expenditure (studying less than 12 months) was $4.2 billion, an increase of 7.7 percent.
  • Domestic tourism expenditure increased 2.7 percent ($629 million) to $24.4 billion.
  • Tourism generated a direct contribution to GDP of $16.4 billion, or 5.5 percent of GDP.
  • The indirect value added of industries supporting tourism generated an additional $11.3 billion, or 3.8 percent of GDP.
  • 225,384 people were directly employed in tourism (8.0 percent of the total number of people employed in New Zealand), an increase of 2.5 percent from the previous year.
  • Tourists generated $3.9 billion in goods and services tax (GST) revenue, with $1.8 billion coming from international tourists.
  • Overseas visitor arrivals to New Zealand decreased 5.6 percent.

