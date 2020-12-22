Can Plan Seeks Clearance To Acquire The Assets Of The Betta Bins Waste Collection Business

Press Release – Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Can Plan Nelson Limited (Can Plan) to acquire certain assets of Nelmac Limited’s (Nelmac/s) waste collection business, which trades as Betta Bins. These assets include two Side Loader trucks, one Rear Loader truck, pre-paid wheelie bins, large bins and “pay-as-you go” rubbish bags currently in circulation. The proposed transaction does not involve the Betta Bins recycling business.

Can Plan collects waste from residential customers that use its “pay-as-you-go” rubbish bags and pre-paid wheelie bins. Can Plan also collects waste from commercial customers that use larger bins, and provides a skip hire service and a fortnightly green waste collection service. It provides these services in the Nelson-Tasman area, including Nelson City, Stoke, Richmond, Mapua, Brightwater, Wakefield and Motueka.

Betta Bins is the waste collection division of Nelmac, which is owned by Nelson City Council. Betta Bins serves residential customers that use its “pay-as-you-go” bags, bin liners, and wheelie bins, and offers large bin collection services for commercial customers. Like Can Plan, Betta Bins provides a fortnightly green waste collection service. Betta Bins serves customers located in Nelson City, Stoke, and Richmond.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

The Commission will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

