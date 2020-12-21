Business Scoop
Tractor & Machinery Association Announces 2021 Scholarships

December 21, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Tractor and Machinery Association

The Tractor & Machinery Association Inc (TAMA) is offering to industry trainees who are studying towards a certificate or diploma. There are several $500 scholarships available to industry trainees who can demonstrate their commitment and potential …

The Tractor & Machinery Association Inc (TAMA) is offering to industry trainees who are studying towards a certificate or diploma.

There are several $500 scholarships available to industry trainees who can demonstrate their commitment and potential contribution to the industry. Applications for 2021 open on 18 January and close on 5 March with successful applicants advised in May.

TAMA general manager Ron Gall said the scholarships are part of TAMA’s wider efforts to encourage younger people to stay working in the industry and take advantage of the valuable career path it offers.

More information on the scholarships is available at https://tama.org.nz/industry-training-scholarships/.

