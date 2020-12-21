Statement Of Issues Released For Aon/Willis Towers Watson Clearance Application

Press Release – Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Issues relating to an application from Aon plc seeking clearance to acquire Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company as part of a global transaction. The Statement of Issues outlines the Commissions …

The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Issues relating to an application from Aon plc seeking clearance to acquire Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company as part of a global transaction.

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. A Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the acquisition.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Aon and Willis Towers Watson and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Aon/WTW” in the subject line.

Submissions are due no later than close of business on 26 January 2021, with cross-submissions due no later than close of business 2 February 2021.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 26 February 2021. However, this date may be extended.

Background

The Commission will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url