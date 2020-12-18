TAIC Inquiring Into Fire On Cargo Ship Kota Bahagia, Napier Port

Press Release – Transport Accident Investigation Commission

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the causes and circumstances of a fire on board a cargo vessel in the Port of Napier today, 18 December 2020.

The circumstances reported to date are that a fire originated late morning in one of the holds of the Singapore-registered general cargo ship Kota Bahagia while it was berthed at the wharf.

It has been reported that all crew have been accounted for.

Harald Hendel, the Chief Investigator of Accidents, has appointed a team of two investigators. They are due on-site tomorrow, 19 December.

“The Investigation team have expert knowledge of marine operations, engineering, maintenance and electronic forensics,” said Mr Hendel.

“Their initial work will include interviewing witnesses and inspecting the ship’s hold when it is re-opened, along with its contents and other parts of the ship when safe to do so.

Transport Accident Investigation Commission inquiries take the time necessary for the Commission make solid findings about the incident, its causes and circumstances, and what can best be done to avoid a recurrence.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have – or are likely to have – significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

