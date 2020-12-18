Business Scoop
Imports Fall In Lead-up To Christmas

December 18, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Imports fell over $1 billion in November 2020, with large falls for cars, fuels, and other commodities, partly offset by a lift in cell phone imports, Stats NZ said today. The total value of monthly goods imports in November 2020 fell $1.1 billion …

Imports fell over $1 billion in November 2020, with large falls for cars, fuels, and other commodities, partly offset by a lift in cell phone imports, Stats NZ said today.

The total value of monthly goods imports in November 2020 fell $1.1 billion (17 percent) to $5.0 billion from near-record monthly imports in November 2019.

“The fall in imports coincides with disruptions to global supply chains and delays at New Zealand ports,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

