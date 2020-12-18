Imports Fall In Lead-up To Christmas

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Imports fell over $1 billion in November 2020, with large falls for cars, fuels, and other commodities, partly offset by a lift in cell phone imports, Stats NZ said today. The total value of monthly goods imports in November 2020 fell $1.1 billion …

Imports fell over $1 billion in November 2020, with large falls for cars, fuels, and other commodities, partly offset by a lift in cell phone imports, Stats NZ said today.

The total value of monthly goods imports in November 2020 fell $1.1 billion (17 percent) to $5.0 billion from near-record monthly imports in November 2019.

“The fall in imports coincides with disruptions to global supply chains and delays at New Zealand ports,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

Visit our website to read these news stories, information release and to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url