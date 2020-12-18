Exports Flat Despite Commodity Price Falls

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Total goods exports were almost unchanged in November 2020, despite a fall in the export prices of several commodities, Stats NZ said today. Total goods exports were $5.2 billion, down 0.2 percent from November 2019. Meat and offal exports were down …

Meat and offal exports were down $73 million (11 percent), from November 2019. Meat products are New Zealand’s second-largest export commodity group, behind dairy products.

Beef and sheep meat export values were down $39 million and $29 million, respectively, with the falls price driven. Quantities of both beef and sheep meat were up on the same month of the previous year.

“New Zealand meat exporters sold more for less,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

