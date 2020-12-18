Creswell Welcomes Comprehensive High Court Decision

Press Release – Creswell NZ

Creswell NZ today welcomes the High Court decision upholding consents to expand the existing water bottling facility at Otakiri Springs near Te Teko. Managing Director Michael Gleissner says it is a thorough, thoughtful and substantial analysis of the …Creswell NZ today welcomes the High Court decision upholding consents to expand the existing water bottling facility at Otakiri Springs near Te Teko.

Managing Director Michael Gleissner says it is a thorough, thoughtful and substantial analysis of the issues under the appeal, and the company will now take time to consider the judgement in detail.

