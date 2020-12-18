All Crew Tested Following Fire At Napier Port Test Negative To COVID-19

Press Release – Hawkes Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay DHB can advise all the crew tested from the cargo ship Kota Bahagia, following the fire on board the vessel, have tested negative to COVID-19.

The crew returned to the ship this afternoon, (Friday 18 December) and will remain on board the vessel until it departs.

