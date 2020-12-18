Business Scoop
Network

All Crew Tested Following Fire At Napier Port Test Negative To COVID-19

December 18, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Hawkes Bay District Health Board

Hawkes Bay DHB can advise all the crew tested from the cargo ship Kota Bahagia, following the fire on board the vessel, have tested negative to COVID-19. The crew returned to the ship this afternoon, (Friday 18 December) and will remain on board …

Hawke’s Bay DHB can advise all the crew tested from the cargo ship Kota Bahagia, following the fire on board the vessel, have tested negative to COVID-19.

The crew returned to the ship this afternoon, (Friday 18 December) and will remain on board the vessel until it departs.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: