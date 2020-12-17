Pharmaco Appoints Chemistry To Launch Global Innovation Developed During The Pandemic

Press Release – Chemistry

Leading Kiwi Healthcare company Pharmaco has chosen Chemistry for the global launch of a new germ-killing innovation and has appointed them sole agency for their entire product range.

Pharmaco will be launching The EcoChemist, a revolutionary new sanitising product that is natural and alcohol free, in early 2021.

The EcoChemist range harnesses good old-fashioned Kiwi ingenuity to use a well-known chemical phenomenon called Electrochemistry that creates a natural super disinfectant that kills 99.99% of germs without the use of alcohol.

Scientists have known about Electrochemistry since the 1970s but it’s the first time the process has been harnessed for a mass-produced stable sanitising product.

The EcoChemist will also revolutionise deep cleansing as it enables a building to be cleaned without the use of toxic chemicals that require a stand down period of eight hours before it can be re-inhabited. People can actually use the building while it is being cleaned.

“The fact that The EcoChemist is a category first, was developed here in NZ during lock down and is ready to go in less than twelve months is simply breathtaking,” says Susan Young, Founder and Joint Creative Director at Chemistry.

Founded in 1967, Pharmaco is one of NZ’s leading healthcare businesses and Chemistry has been appointed to develop its brand marketing across the entire product range after a competitive pitch process.

“The entire marketing team was in unison in wanting to work with Chemistry,” adds Chris Ivers, Pharmaco’s Head of Digital & Marketing. We have high hopes for the global success of The EcoChemist and Chemistry displayed the balance of strategic smarts, enthusiasm and creativity that we were looking for.”

Chemistry works with some of the country’s largest energy, automotive, financial and technology brands including Z Energy, Jaguar Land Rover, State and AMI insurance and Samsung.

Chemistry’s appointment is effective immediately.

