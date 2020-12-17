Fletcher Building Announces Sale Of Ihumātao Land To Crown

Press Release – Fletcher Building

Auckland, 17 December 2020: Fletcher Building has today reached an agreement to sell the land it owns at Ōruarangi Road, commonly known as Ihumātao, to the Crown for $29.9 million. At the agreed sale price, the deal is broadly breakeven for Fletcher Building.

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor said, “The acquisition by the Crown is a positive solution that has been reached after negotiations and discussions with the Government, Kiingitanga, mana whenua, and Auckland Council.

“We thank the Government for the pragmatic way they have approached this process. It hasn’t been easy, and we acknowledge their role.

“We also acknowledge the iwi who we engaged with throughout the consenting and proposed master planning of the land. Any plans for the land are now a matter for the Crown and Kiingitanga.

“Finally, we thank our people and the many Police officers, whanau representatives, security staff and neighbours of Ihumātao for their patience and understanding,” said Mr Taylor.

Fletcher Building’s involvement in Ihumātao now comes to an end.

