Brakes And Tyres Increasingly A Fatal Problem

Press Release – Motor Trade Association

Vehicle factors, especially brakes and tyres, are increasingly a contributing factor to fatal crashes on New Zealand roads. This is one of the key findings of the Motor Trade Associations recent analysis of information in the Governments Crash …

Vehicle factors, especially brakes and tyres, are increasingly a contributing factor to fatal crashes on New Zealand roads.

This is one of the key findings of the Motor Trade Association’s recent analysis of information in the Government’s Crash Analysis System on fatal crashes between 2011 and 2019.

“Vehicle factors that contribute to fatalities are on the rise, even as the road toll trends down,” said MTA’s Advocacy and Strategy Manager Greig Epps.

“We have found that tyres have climbed the rankings to now sit as the sixth biggest contributor to fatal crashes among all vehicle factors.”

He said the analysis also showed that brakes are trending up in the percentage of fatal crashes.

“While speed and alcohol continue to be key issues, poorly maintained vehicles are increasingly adding to the tragic number of deaths on our roads,” Mr Epps said.

He said the MTA is urging all motorists to make sure they have their vehicle inspected before heading away on holiday this summer.

“There is a large backlog of uninspected vehicles from the WOF amnesty granted during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

“That amnesty finished on 10 October, but as New Zealanders head towards Christmas there are still more than 400,000 vehicles that are overdue for an inspection.”

Mr Epps highlighted the MTA’s ongoing concern that around 40% of vehicles that present for a WoF will fail their inspection, meaning motorists also need to consider the need for repairs to ensure the safety of their vehicle.

The top reasons for failure are tyres, brakes, lights, steering, and suspension.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url