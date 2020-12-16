Truck Safety A Big Priority For Summer

Press Release – Vehicle Testing New Zealand Limited

Earlier this year, the government issued a six-month extension on all vehicle safety inspections as New Zealanders were unable to leave their homes to get their vehicles inspected during lockdown. In October, the government extension ended. Currently …

Earlier this year, the government issued a six-month extension on all vehicle safety inspections as New Zealanders were unable to leave their homes to get their vehicles inspected during lockdown. In October, the government extension ended. Currently there are around 24,000 vehicles with an expired Certificate of Fitness. Some of those vehicles continue to be driven on our roads which presents a risk to the driver and other road users.

As we prepare for the Christmas holidays with more vehicles than normal expected on our roads, VTNZ is urging truck owners to make sure their vehicles are safe to drive on our roads and that their Certificate of Fitness is up to date.

“Thanks to COVID we’re expecting to have more Kiwis travelling on our roads over the summer holiday months. It’s even more important for truck owners and owner drivers, to make sure their vehicles are safe for our roads and to have a current Certificate of Fitness.” says VTNZ National Technical Manager, Craig Basher.

“Most heavy vehicles need a Certificate of Fitness inspection every six months so if it’s overdue there could be some serious safety issues that need to be addressed. We’re encouraging heavy vehicle owners to check if their Certificate of Fitness is up to date. And if it’s expired, come into your local VTNZ and get it renewed as soon as possible.”

VTNZ is New Zealand’s largest provider of independent vehicle safety inspections in the country and has been providing technical expertise for heavy commercial transport and passenger service vehicles for more than 25 years.

“We carry out over 220,000 heavy vehicle safety inspections every year. Vehicle safety is our business – we understand the importance of regular vehicle checks in keeping all New Zealanders safe on our roads.”

Most VTNZ branches offer a no-bookings required service – details are available on their website www.vtnz.co.nz VTNZ branches will be closed on public holidays (actual and observed) over the Christmas and New Year period.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url