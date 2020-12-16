Tompkins Wake Takes Top Awards Two Years Running

Press Release – Tompkins Wake

For the second year in a row, Tompkins Wake has been named the mid-size Law Firm of the Year, and chief executive Jon Calder was again named the Managing Partner (Chief Executive) of the Year (<100 lawyers).

Tompkins Wake also won Employer of Choice (51 to 100 Lawyers).

The 2020 NZ Law Awards winners were announced virtually on December 10.

“We’re absolutely delighted that Tompkins Wake has been announced Law Firm of the Year for the second year running,” Calder said.

“I am so incredibly proud of our people and the strength and resilience they’ve shown this year in supporting each other and delivering for our clients. These awards belong to every single member of our firm and we want to thank our clients who trust us to act on the matters most important to them. Our vision to be the law firm at the centre of New Zealand’s economic and commercial heartland and to be world class underpins everything these awards stand for.

“We have amazing people that do incredible work for our clients, from solving often complex and sophisticated problems to helping them through tough and difficult times.

“Over the past decade we have continued to grow and invest in building a team of exceptionally talented people focused on specialisation and expertise, and create an environment where people feel valued. These awards are evidence this work and our strategy in action,” Calder said.

Calder’s win as Managing Partner (Chief Executive) of the Year for the second-year running is a testament to his leadership of the firm.

“I feel incredibly humble and am really honoured to be recognised again. I have said this before, but I feel absolutely privileged to lead a firm like Tompkins Wake and to work alongside such an exceptional group of Partners,” Calder said

Now in its 16th consecutive year, the New Zealand Law Awards celebrate excellence in the legal industry, recognising outstanding firms, lawyers and in-house teams for their achievements over the past 12 months, as well as the landmark deals that have shaped the business landscape.

The awards are the latest in a string of successes for the firm. Tompkins Wake was again recognised as a Leading Law Firm and ranked in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific for 2020. .

In April, the firm was recognised as being at the forefront of innovation in law for the second year in a row by NZ Lawyer magazine. And last month, Tompkins Wake was accepted as the New Zealand member of the elite global law network Multilaw – a leading global network of independent law firms spanning more than 100 countries.

