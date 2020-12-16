Business Scoop
SFO Charges Iwi Leader Roger Pikia

December 16, 2020PressRelease

The Serious Fraud Office has brought fraud charges against Roger Pikia, the chairman of Te Arawa River Iwi Trust (TARIT) and its investment company THL Limited (THL). Mr Pikia (52) did not enter a plea when he appeared in the Auckland District Court …

The Serious Fraud Office has brought fraud charges against Roger Pikia, the chairman of Te Arawa River Iwi Trust (TARIT) and its investment company THL Limited (THL).

Mr Pikia (52) did not enter a plea when he appeared in the Auckland District Court today. He is charged with ‘Obtaining by deception’, ‘Corrupt acceptance of gift by an agent’, ‘Receiving a secret reward for procuring a contract’, ‘Perverting the course of justice’ and ‘Conspiracy to commit an offence’. The charges are in relation to his role as chairman of TARIT and THL.

Mr Pikia’s co-defendant, who is charged with ‘Conspiracy to commit an offence’, was not present during the hearing.

Mr Pikia has been remanded on bail to reappear in the Auckland District Court on 26 February.

