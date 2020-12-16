Plan Ahead For Smooth Sailing To The Cup And Black Caps Match

Press Release – Auckland Transport

If you’re coming to the PRADA America’s Cup World Series Auckland and PRADA Christmas Race yachting this week, plan ahead as there will be road closures and some public transport changes.

With fine weather expected and numerous shopping and hospitality options, good crowds are likely.

The races take place from this Thursday 17 December to Sunday 20 December, between 3pm and 6pm each day, with more racing taking place in the new year.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff encourages those enjoying the boat races or Friday’s cricket to plan ahead and take public transport if possible.

“I hope Aucklanders make the most of the fine weather predicted this weekend to get out and enjoy watching the sailing on our beautiful waterfront or the cricket at Eden Park,” he says.

“With public transport free from 4pm on Friday and all day Saturday, it’s a great opportunity to take the bus, train or ferry to get into town and back home safely.

“Or you might like to walk, cycle or e-scooter and enjoy a meal along the way. However you choose to get around, please plan ahead for a stress-free journey and remember that if you’re using public transport you need to wear a face covering.”

AT says people should think about leaving the car at home if they can, as traffic near the Race Village in Wynyard Quarter and viewing locations (full list here) will likely be busy due to road closures and parking will be limited.

We suggest you use trains, buses or ferries to get to and from viewing locations. There will be some extra services running, and free shuttle buses to get you to and from race viewing locations.

While we’ll do everything we can to run our normal timetables and extra services, customers should plan ahead and give extra time on race days in case of delays. Services throughout the city will be busier than normal, particularly on Friday night.

Racing on the Waitematā Harbour will mean some changes, increased travel time, or possibly even cancellations to some ferry services between Thursday 17 and Sunday 20 December. Again, we advise people to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their trip. You can find the latest information for ferry services here: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/ferry-changes-due-to-the-americas-cup/

There will also be bus diversions and stop closures around Wynyard Quarter, Lower Albert Street, Quay Street and Tamaki Drive. You can find the latest information on buses here: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/bus-diversions-and-stop-closures-due-to-the-americas-cup/

In addition to the races, the Black Caps vs Pakistan cricket match will take place at Eden Park on Friday, 18 December, meaning the area around the event will be busy. Extra trains are being added for the match and public transport is included with your ticket. More information can be seen here: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/blackcaps-summer-of-cricket/

To find the best route for your trip, use the AT Mobile app or AT’s journey planner.

For the latest information on public transport information and planning options to view the 36th America’s Cup, visit AT’s dedicated webpage: https://at.govt.nz/americascup

The forecast is calling for good weather, so also consider walking, jumping on your bike or taking an e-scooter to the races, as there will be free valet parking available for bikes and e-scooters at some race viewing locations.

In addition, the AT Mobile app has been enhanced to include information on cycle paths and will also be updated daily with new search suggestions to make it quick and easy to plan a journey to a viewing location.

As a bonus for those out on the weekend, from 4pm on Friday 18 December and all through Saturday until end of service AT will be running its annual ‘Home Free’ promotion where travel on buses, trains and most ferries will be free.

A few reminders if you are traveling on public transport to the races: you need to wear a face covering, as per Government rules, plus please scan the QR code and tag on and tag off with your registered AT HOP card so we can keep track of the number of people travelling.

For more information on the 36th America’s Cup, visit https://www.americascup.com/

