Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today.

The net international investment position represents the difference between New Zealand’s assets and liabilities with the rest of the world. New Zealand has a net liability position as we have more liabilities with the rest of the world than we do assets.

“Overseas investors hold more assets in New Zealand than we hold overseas but the gap between our external assets and liabilities became smaller in the last three months,” international statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.

