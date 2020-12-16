MTA Buys SAM And SAS Automotive IT Businesses

Press Release – Motor Trade Association

The Motor Trade Association (MTA) has purchased the SAM and SAS automotive IT businesses.

The sale takes effect today and includes all of SAM and SAS’s New Zealand and Australian operations.

The acclaimed SAM system workshop and service management solution runs 50% of New Zealand’s independent motor industry service and repair businesses, while SAS (Systime Automotive Solution) is the world’s most popular dealer and distributor management system.

MTA President Dave Harris and David Murdoch, Chief Executive of SAM and SAS’s parent company the TSI Group, said it was an exciting step for both organisations.

”SAM and SAS have always been great products, supported by knowledgeable people,” Mr Harris said.

“Around half of the MTA’s members already use SAM or SAS.”

He said MTA Board saw an opportunity to keep the businesses in New Zealand hands and provide the funding to help them move forward.

“Mr Harris paid tribute to SAM and SAS’s founder Dave Hendl.

“MTA wants to build on Dave Hendl’s track record of innovation and delivering smart technical solutions for the automotive sector.

“We’re prepared to invest to ensure these businesses can grow and modernise as Dave would want and remain at the cutting edge of supporting automotive businesses.

“To support that we bring our own 103-year history as a leading automotive entity in New Zealand, as well as our in-depth knowledge and understanding of our member businesses and what they need to succeed.”

Mr Murdoch said the change of ownership was a positive move for the company.

“I’m incredibly excited to lead SAM and SAS in this journey with the MTA,” Mr Murdoch said.

“Joining forces with the organisation at the heart of our industry presents a huge opportunity for growth and to improve our services for all customers, new and existing.

“MTA is strongly supportive of our strategic vision for the group, which is to become the fastest growing and most respected automotive software company in Australasia.

“My feeling is that this move only makes our prospects of achieving this vision even more realistic and tangible.”

