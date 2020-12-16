Hamilton-based Entrepreneur Kelly Gyde Wins The People’s Choice Award Of Impact Hub’s Open Challenge Accelerator

Press Release – Impact Hub Waikato

10th December 2020, Kelly Gyde, the founder of Brainy Picture People, won the People’s Choice Award at the pitch night of Impact Hub’s Open Challenge Accelerator, which celebrated the close of the 8-month business acceleration programme.

‘I was super excited to win the People’s Choice Award for Brainy Picture People! After ten years of research, development and testing my programme, I can’t wait to get it online so picture-thinking kids everywhere can break through the literacy barrier with our unique approach for reading and spelling. I really appreciate the team at Impact Hub, who invested so much time, energy and expertise into all of the entrepreneurs in this year’s Open Challenge Accelerator. You guys are amazing!’ Kelly Gyde, Founder of Brainy Picture People

Designed for entrepreneurs using business as a force for good and looking to grow their reach and impact in New Zealand and beyond, the Open Challenge Accelerator supported 7 impact enterprises and their teams through virtual and physical capacity building workshops, coaching, mentoring and peer-2-peer support. The programme was funded by Trust Waikato, TECT, Bay Trust and Waikato Farmers Trust.

‘The Open Challenge has been the first big venture-building programme for Impact Hub Waikato, so the pitch night felt like a huge milestone for us. We are super proud of all the participants and are looking forward to the positive impact we will see from them in the coming years.’ Paul Kerssens, Director and Co-founder of Impact Hub.

Impact Hub will continue to support Kelly and her fellow Open Challenge participants APD Support (Angela Alexander), Riposte Analytics (Debs Hancock), Safe Surfer (Rory Birkbeck), Salt of the Earth Packaging (Melissa Woods), Taku Wairua (Thomas Nabbs) and Vigour & Vitality (Hayden Booker) on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Impact Hub Waikato is the first Impact Hub in Australasia and is part of a global network focused on building entrepreneurial communities for impact at scale. Impact Hub’s physical base and coworking space is now open to the public for coworking and meeting room bookings on 236 Anglesea Street, Hamilton.

More information:

Brainy Picture People

http://www.brainypicturepeople.co.nz/

Impact Hub Waikato

https://www.impacthubwaikato.co.nz/

