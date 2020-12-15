Frasers Hospitality Pays Tribute To ‘Kindness Heroes’ With One Thousand Nights Giveaway

Press Release – Frasers Hospitality

Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, has today launched ‘Remembering Kindness’, a global campaign offering more than 1,000 room nights to celebrate kindness within the community and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others in times of need.

Launched as part of the #FraserCares initiative, the campaign creates a platform for members of the public, from all walks of life, to come forward and share their stories of individuals – or ‘Kindness Heroes’ – who have done extraordinary acts, whether big or small, for the benefit of others.

Selected ‘Kindness Heroes’ will then have the opportunity to experience a two-nights’ complimentary stay at one of the Gold-Standard Fraser Collection of serviced and hotel residences, and boutique hotels in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We have all heard and witnessed stories of kindness emerging amidst these challenging times. Providing a platform to document these stories, so that these can be shared, remembered, and celebrated, makes a powerful reminder to the different ways a single act of kindness can touch the lives of many others. This is just our little way to give back to the community, especially during this season of giving as we round off a difficult year,” said Mr Koh Teck Chuan, CEO of Frasers Hospitality.

Frasers Hospitality offers guests safe and hygienic serviced accommodation, hotel residences as well as boutique hotels. As part of the Group’s #FraserCares commitment, and in accordance with guidelines from the World Health Organization, globally certified levels of protocol are in place, in addition to a comprehensive cleaning and disinfection verification programme with globally recognised inspection and certification company SGS.

To participate in the ‘Remembering Kindness’ campaign, the public can nominate an individual who has performed an act of kindness toward another or in their community. All nominations must be received via the platform’s online submission form by no later than 11:59pm (UTC+8) on 15th January 2021. Nominated heroes will be judged based on the most deserving stories. The complimentary stay is valid till 31st December 2021, subject to each property’s respective Terms & Conditions.

A globally awarded hospitality group recognised as ‘World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ for the seventh consecutive year at World Travel Awards 2020, Frasers Hospitality’s portfolio stands at more than 140 properties across 70 cities worldwide. The ‘Remembering Kindness’ campaign offers the opportunity for winners to experience the Gold-Standard Fraser Collection of serviced and hotel residences, and boutique hotels once travel restrictions are lifted.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.frasershospitality.com/OurThousandThanks

