PCE Report On Environmental Research Timely And Insightful

The Review of the Funding and Prioritisation of Environmental Research by Simon Upton, Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, is substantive, timely and insightful says Science New Zealand chief executive Anthony Scott.

“The idea of environment has shifted from being marginal to discussions across society, sectors, industries and communities to now being central. Environmental values are part of the national identity and increasingly a core framework for thinking.

“But the way in which environmental research is organised and funded largely reflects history and the accident of incremental change.

“The PCE opens a needed conversation about how the substantial investment of money and expertise of talented people is allocated and aligned with enduring national priorities.

“His well-considered proposals for change are welcome. New Zealand needs to shift gears and create a strategically cohesive and coherent approach, to which all stakeholders can commit for the long term.

“Ensuring we have a fit for purpose environmental research investment system to support that research agenda and the scientific capability and resources to deliver it is the natural corollary.

“New Zealand has world-class resources in our researchers and environmental databases and collections. But we must always ask, how might we do better.

“Crown Research Institutes are very much open to change.

“Clear, enduring national priorities, allied with a simplified funding system to support delivery on those priorities, and accountability are a good set of objectives. We look forward to being part of that conversation and the necessary action that must flow.”

