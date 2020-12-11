NZME Appoints James Butcher As Head Of Digital Audio

Press Release – NZME.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Butcher as Head of Digital Audio.

James will lead NZME’s iHeartRadio and podcasting strategy, unleashing the power of the digital audio platform for Kiwi audiences and advertisers alike, while utilising the cross-platform strength of NZME’s assets and content.

James is currently General Manager, Digital Media at FCB New Zealand and has been recognised for Service to the Industry at the recent IABNZ Digital Advertising Awards. With extensive digital media and sales leadership experience, James has worked across New Zealand, Australia and the UK including Pandora (now owned by SiriusXM), Nine Entertainment (Mi9 NZ General Manager) and Microsoft Advertising.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the team at NZME – a brilliant and unique collection of talent and brands that connect with all of New Zealand every day. I firmly believe Digital Audio remains the most underutilised channel for brands, I’m looking forward to the new opportunities and innovation we can bring to market” said James.

James has made a huge contribution to FCB Media over the last three years. “He knows first-hand the needs of clients and agencies, so I’m sure he will do very well in his new role and we wish him all the best” said Blair Alexander, managing director, Media, FCB.

Paul Hancox, Chief Revenue Officer said “James will take iHeartRadio to the next level for NZME. With his combination of agency knowledge and digital expertise, James will be a brilliant addition to our business, working closely with our commercial teams and valued customers.

“James’ appointment is part of our commitment to growing our audio business, with a firm focus on our digital audio strategy” said Wendy Palmer, Chief Radio and Commercial Officer. “James brings with him great vision, fantastic relationships and the talent to grow a global platform right here in New Zealand, for our audience and advertisers alike.”

James will join the NZME team in February 2021.

