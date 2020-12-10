Seequent Introduces Next-generation Digital Twin Technologies For Infrastructure And Environmental Projects

Press Release – Seequent

Geoscience software company Seequent, has unveiled major updates to its civil and environmental portfolio, enabling powerful ground information modelling that delivers a digital twin for civil infrastructure and environmental projects.

Seequent’s Leapfrog® Works, its 3D geological modelling and visualisation solution, and Central, for cloud-based model management, include new technologies that will ensure a smooth and seamless transition to Seequent Evo, its new ecosystem of hybrid cloud and desktop solutions.

Seequent’s Chief Technology Officer, James Lawton, says: “As projects become increasingly complex, organisations are generating greater amounts of data. We want to enable organisations in their digital transformation journey and enhance productivity.



Seequent’s Chief Technology Officer, James Lawton

“We’ve planned for the future with these releases, building the capabilities of Seequent Central at the centre of the workflow in Seequent Evo, to improve digital effectiveness and inform better decisions around realising value and delivering environmental benefits.”

Central 4.0 projects are more accessible, shareable, and collaborative, with all-new visualisation capability, enhanced modelling workflows, direct communication with notifications, links and sharing, and more publishing improvements. The new import capability bridges the gap between geoscience disciplines via a common workflow.



Seequent’s Central 4.0 makes projects more accessible, shareable, and collaborative

Leapfrog® Works 4.0.1 has been built from the ground up with an all-new user interface designed for intuitive use and unrivalled productivity, with up to 25% faster overall processing times on complex projects. New integrations include OpenGround, Bentley’s cloud-based ground engineering database. Other enhancements include better interval table and mesh handling and increased interoperability via Seequent Central. Advances to the Leapfrog Works Contaminants Extension provideincreased flexibility with variogram modelling and allow land and groundwater contaminant plumes to be characterised inside Leapfrog.



Seequent’s Leapfrog® Works 4.0.1 is faster, full of features, and built on a powerful new code

Seequent’s Chief Revenue Officer, Daniel Wallace, says: “Our latest releases allow for better connectivity to cloud products and between different software solutions, and enable large processing tasks and multi-user workflows by taking advantage of cloud computing capabilities. The releases are geared for the transition to Seequent’s Evo ecosystem – which links operations, data, and technology, to provide real-time decision support.”

For more on Seequent’s solution updates visit www.seequent.com/products-solutions/whats-new

