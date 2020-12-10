Maniapoto Appoints New Chief Executive

Press Release – Maniapoto Maori Trust Board

Chairman of the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board (MMTB), Keith Ikin, has announced the appointment of Cadence Kaumoana (Ngāti Maniapoto) to the role of Chief Executive (CE) from January 2021.

Cadence, who is also of Ngāti Apakura and Ngāti Mahuta descent is currently completing a Doctorate at the University of Auckland with over 20 years experience in the education sector.

“I am excited to work on advancing our rohe into one that is thriving and prosperous where our people can live and work in, with pride and purpose to ensure the futures of our mokopuna are strong and positive” says Cadence.

Mr Ikin believes Cadence brings a track record of leadership across a number of organisations, and a passion for making a difference.

“We are very pleased to have one of our own join us as our new CE.This is a critical time for our iwi as we work to transition the closing down of MMTB and establishment of a new entity created by and accountable to the iwi of Te Nehenehenui” says Mr Ikin.

“On behalf of MMTB, I want to acknowledge the outstanding contribution of our interim CE, Bella Takiari-Brame, whose leadership particularly through Covid, has been exemplary.”

Cadence’s appointment will take effect from Monday 11th January 2021.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

