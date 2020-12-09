Quasar Implements an Energy Management System for Argosy

Press Release – Quasar

Quasar has configured and implemented an energy management system for Argosy, which will provide energy consumption and efficiency data across Argosys commercial property portfolio. The enterprise system is being rolled out across Argosys properties …

Quasar has configured and implemented an energy management system for Argosy, which will provide energy consumption and efficiency data across Argosy’s commercial property portfolio. The enterprise system is being rolled out across Argosy’s properties in stages with the first stage recently being handed over.

“We have a large number of buildings in our portfolio with several already certified and others in the process of becoming NABERSNZ and Green Star rated,” said Saatyesh Bhana, Head of Sustainability at Argosy. “As a result, we needed a system that would allow us to easily view the relevant data for each building in our portfolio. Quasar’s consolidated portal system was a perfect solution for us”.

Quasar’s energy management system was configured to Argosy’s requirements and provides for future properties to easily be added. Quasar is a leading supplier and integrator of advanced energy and power quality monitoring systems, and the only certied Schneider Electric EcoXpert™ ‘Master’ for these types of systems in New Zealand.

Richard Schwass, Managing Director at Quasar, said: “We’re pleased to provide Argosy with a reliable and consistent platform that will grow with them and provide them the information they need to inform stakeholders whilst they deliver on their energy efficiency goals. Our aligned values on the importance of intelligent energy data made collaborating on this project a success and we are delighted to handover the first stage of the system to Argosy”.

The energy management system, comprising Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert software and PowerLogic meters, was configured to Argosy’s requirements. The near real-time information is available to view via a suite of rich dashboards and comprehensive reports that categorise consumption data into a range of measures including whole building versus tenant versus base building, location, and property type. In addition, the energy information is normalised into per square metre and per workstation to allow efficiencies to be compared across the portfolio.

“Argosy’s initial focus is tracking electricity usage across the office portfolio, and we can now view and compare this data for several of our office buildings. To support our sustainability ratings Argosy is also adding meters for water and other commodities, as well as carbon reporting. Quasar’s system can also provide power quality reporting in the future if required,” said Bhana.

“In order for Argosy to set energy reduction targets for its buildings we needed to know how much total energy we were using. Partnering with Quasar has allowed us to measure that energy usage and know where we are using it. The system goes further to monitor and advise of abnormal usage to allow maintenance teams to investigate and rectify issues in an efficient manner”.

About Quasar

The Quasar team is all about providing businesses with intelligent data to enable them to reduce costs, maximise operations and meet business goals.

We collaborate with our clients to provide them with a range of solutions, including advanced energy and power quality metering systems, to assist with their diverse requirements from business analysis and reporting through to a variety of operational applications.

From extensive systems for large energy users, through to smaller sub-billing systems, our three decades of experience as a system integrator ensures each client receives a high-quality solution which meets their individual needs.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url