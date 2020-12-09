Commission To Investigate Safety Warehouse “The Drop” Event

Press Release – Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has opened an investigation into representations made by Greenback Ecommerce Limited trading as The Safety Warehouse in relation to the “The Drop” event of 5 December.

The investigation will be into whether any representations about the event breached the Fair Trading Act 1986 (FT Act) which prohibits misleading and deceptive conduct. The FT Act is one of the Acts enforced by the Commission.

As at 12m on 9 December the Commission had received nine complaints about the matter, including two complaints referred to it by NZ Police.

As the investigation is now underway the Commission will make no further comment at this time and will not be providing interviews.

