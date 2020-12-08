Proudly Sponsoring Surfing For Farmers Since 2018

Press Release – Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Our Kiwi farmers and growers leave everything they have on the field, they give their all to support New Zealands economy and ensure we have access to the very best food and beverage. However, this does take a toll on their wellbeing and mental …

Our Kiwi farmers and growers leave everything they have on the field, they give their all to support New Zealand’s economy and ensure we have access to the very best food and beverage. However, this does take a toll on their wellbeing and mental health. Helping farmers and growers take care of their mental health is as important to Ballance Agri-Nutrients as the health and safety of our own team, that’s why we are a founding partner of the Surfing for Farmers programme.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of New Zealand farmers is an important topic,” says Jason Minkhorst, GM Sales, Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

“When you consider all the factors that farmers deal with on a daily bases such as working remotely, animal welfare, financial pressure, consumer demands, media and lobby group commentary, long hours and weather events like drought, it is easy to understand why mental health is an issue in rural New Zealand.

“New Zealand farmers love what they do, but the number of people struggling with mental illness in rural areas is growing. Data shows the number of suicides in rural communities has remained unchanged for the last five years.”

Farmers are becoming more open about their mental health, however they still don’t have enough support. The learn-to-surf programme provides an opportunity for farmers to step away from what can be an all-consuming business, get fresh air, exercise and interact with other farmers, rural families and industry professionals.

The Surfing for Farmers programme runs for approximately 13 weeks from December 2020, at 16 regional surf beaches around the country. Farmers are provided with surfing gear (wetsuits, surfboards), free lessons and a free barbeque where participants can swap surfing stories and have a general catch-up.

Check out the list of locations for one in your local area or go to the Surfing for Farmers Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/surfingforfarmers/. All a farmer needs to do is turn up!

Location Kick off dates and time Contact details Northland – Sandy Bay Wednesday 20th January 2021, runs for 8-10 weeks Calvin Ball 027 223 2894 or Ryan Baxter 021 809 569 Pauanui -Top of Mt Vista Every Monday from 7th December 10am – 12:30pm Karl Davis 027 496 4633 Waihi Beach – North end Surf Club Tuesday 1st December Tuesday 5:30pm Mike Meade 027 659 0661 Mt Maunganui -Corner of Banks and Marine Parade Every Thursday 10th December 5:30pm Geoff Waite 027 601 4444 or

Sarah Hickey 027 554 9257 Ohope- West end Tuesday 1st December 5:30pm Phil Williams 027 499 5605 or

Oliver Dobbin 021 149 1972 Kaiaua Beach Friday 27th November, 18th December 5:30pm + 2021 TBC Matt Jefferd 027 499 9205 Gisborne – Midway Beach surfclub 8th of December 5:30pm Stephen Thomson 021 450 6531 Taranaki – Fitzroy Beach Every Tuesday from 1st December 5:30pm then 12th Jan until the end of summer Mark Dwyer 021 528 263 or

Dean File 021 544 364 Northern Hawkes Bay – Waimarama Beach December 10th at 4pm – one session before Christmas Beginning again on Jan 21st and then every second Thursday, same time and location Tim Wynne-Lewis 027 488 9719 Central Hawkes Bay- Porangahau Beach Pourerere Beach Thursday 17th December 4pm Tuesday 22nd December 4pm Starting again every second Wednesday from 27th Jan 4pm at Porangahau beach 10th February 4pm at Pourerere Beach Andy Lee 027 354 8608 Wairarapa- Riversdale Beach surf club Every Thursday from 3rd December 6pm Amanda Bowie 027 747 4011 Sumner beach Every Tuesday from 17th November 6:15pm Sandra Taylor 021 151 8685 North Canterbury, Gore Bay Every Thursday from 19th November 6pm James Northcote 027 216 6822 Oamaru – Campbells Bay, Kakanui beach Every Wednesday from 9th December 6:00pm Alfie Broughton 021 247 8542 Colac Bay, Riverton Rock 6pm Thursday 10th, 17th December

then every Thursday from the 14th of January Leo Pekar 027 211 1389 or

Tom Slee 021 027 29896 or

Jess Terrill 027 864 7230

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url